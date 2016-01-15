Looking Back at Céline Dion and René Angélil's Romantic 1994 Wedding

brightcove.createExperiences(); Céline Dion will always have the memories of her romantic Montreal wedding to René Angélil, who died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

On the day of their 1994 nuptials, hundreds of fans crowded outside Notre Dame Basilica for hours, waiting for Dion’s grand entrance. And it was nothing less than grand: The singer wore an extravagant, full-bodied gown with a large lace vail. The event was a veritable media circus, with reporters and camera crews gathering outside. A Quebec magazine even paid $200,000 for an exclusive look at the ceremony.

David Foster and former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney were among the 500 lucky guests.

“They’re the most enchanting couple I’ve ever met,” Foster said in an interview with CBC Journal Canada.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press/AP

Dion and Angélil met in 1980, when he was working as a music manager and discovered Dion, then 12. He signed her soon after, mortgaging his home to pay for her debut album, La Voix Du Bon Dieu. In 1991, the two became engaged.

The couple had three children together: René-Charles, 14, and 5-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.