'Ye?' 'Rose?' All the Names the Kardashian Family Almost Gave Their Babies

The famous family considered some surprising alternatives before landing on all of their offsprings' unique monikers
By Lydia Price
October 23, 2019 03:56 PM

1 of 8

Psalm Was Almost Ye

Kim Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

“His name was going to [be] Ye, but Kanye didn’t like Ye because Ye doesn’t mean anything,” mom-of-four Kim revealed of her youngest, who was born in May, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “We looked up every name in the Bible that had Ye in the beginning, and the only name was Yehezkel, and Kylie called at the last second and was like, ‘No!'” She added of her two sons,Psalm and Saint sound good together.”

2 of 8

And Psalm Came Close to Being Rob, Too

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kim and Kanye also floated around the idea of naming their second son after her brother, Rob, who himself was named in honor of their late father, Robert Kardashian. “My brother approved it, so that’s like our one kind of name,” Kim revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live in April 2019, also explaining that she was hesitant to go with the moniker because it “doesn’t, like, really go” with her other children’s unconventional names.

3 of 8

Stormi Was Almost Willow

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie was looking for “weather, Earth-inspired” names when she was pregnant with her now-20-month-old daughter Stormi, and the tree-themed name was high on her list. “Willow was on there, love the name Willow. But I know a Willow [Smith] she’s a great Willow and I’m close with her. When you know someone with that name, you can’t do that,” she shared in a YouTube collab with James Charles. 

4 of 8

Reign Was Briefly Preston

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Mom Kourtney confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she and Scott Disick were at odds when it came to naming their youngest son. “I was like, ‘I know in my soul his name is Reign,’ and Scott didn’t believe me,” she said. “And I was like, ‘No. I know his name is Reign.’ And he’s like, ‘His name is Preston.’ So I was like, ‘Fine. Let’s call him Preston for a day.’ And it didn’t work out.”

5 of 8

Chicago Was Almost Donda

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Kim revealed a few names she and Kanye considered for their now-19-month-old youngster on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Donda, the name of the rapper’s late mother, was the frontrunner at one point. “He really wanted his mother’s name, and I love that name, too, but I just wasn’t sure,” she said. “It’s so much to live up to.” The couple instead went with the name of Kanye’s hometown.

6 of 8

Stormi Was Almost Rose

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

In addition to toying with the name Willow, Kylie and Travis Scott had another option for their daughter’s name, which the cosmetics mogul revealed on Instagram Live. “I don’t think I’m ever going to name my daughter this, another daughter … I wanted to name her Rose. I don’t know why. I really like that name. Shout-out to everyone named Rose. But that was, like, No. 3 in line,” she said.

7 of 8

Reign Would Have Been Rain if He Was a Girl 

Scott Disick/Instagram

While pregnant with son Mason and later daughter Penelope, Kourtney and then-boyfriend Scott Disick had “Rain” in the running for baby names. For her third child, who the Poosh creator was convinced was a “girl in the beginning,” Kourtney was once again leaning towards the name Rain. “Once I found out I was having a boy, we just changed the spelling again,” she said of naming her youngest son. 

