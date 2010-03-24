Reggie Bush on Relationship Hurdles with Kim Kardashian

The NFL player says busy schedules and Kim's high-profile life are stumbling blocks for the couple

Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush are taking a step back from their relationship, and in a recent interview Bush admits to struggling with some aspects of his famous girlfriend’s public life.

During a visit to the Rachael Ray Show last week, Bush was asked how he feels about the cameras following him for Keeping Up with The Kardashians, and said it’s not something he enjoys. “I play football, and most football players are camera shy,” he said during the interview set to air March 29. “We just want to be left alone, we just want to stick to what we do.”

Bush added that while he doesn’t love the cameras, “I do it because it’s important to [Kim].”

On Tuesday a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Bush “are trying to decide what to do right now. Reggie has issues with her busy life and schedule and she can’t give it all up.”

Bush also told Ray that it’s hard for the couple to find time to work on their relationship. “You have to juggle everything,” said the NFL star. “We’re so busy so much: Monday through Saturday we’re putting in 14-hour to 16-hour days. In the off-season I try to spend more time [on the] relationship and doing things that she might like and pleasing her.

His most recent effort to make Kardashian happy: Bush flew to Miami on Monday to spend the day with his lady. “It was super cool between them,” the source told PEOPLE.

But, if the two can work out their differences, Kardashian may just get her dream engagement. “Every girl wants a storybook beautiful proposal,” Bush told Ray. “I would obviously do it where it would be extremely meaningful.”