Reese Witherspoon: Photogs Trapped Me

Reese Witherspoon has filed a false-imprisonment complaint against paparazzi who allegedly surrounded her at a gym and then, after following her in a car caravan, blocked her at the entrance to her own home on Friday, according to a Los Angeles police spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman added that the department is investigating the incidents and that charges have not been filed.

The spokeswoman tells Entertainment Tonight that photogs allegedly surrounded the Legally Blonde star, blocked her path to her car and tried to prevent her from pulling away. Her trainer reportedly came to her rescue.

Once the car left the gym, however, at least five vehicles followed her and nearly forced Witherspoon off the road, according to the complaint. She said she was also kept from entering the gates leading to the home she shares with husband Ryan Philippe and their two children, Ava and Deacon.

Upon finally getting inside, Witherspoon, 29, called police. By then, the photogs had vanished.

Last week, Jennifer Lopez complained about nearly being sideswiped in Beverly Hills by aggressive photographers, saying: “Sometimes they feel like it’s a game – like they’re playing cops and robbers.”