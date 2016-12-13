Reese Witherspoon and Her Celeb Pals Bring Holiday Cheer to Children at Baby2Baby Party

Reese Witherspoon and some of her closest celebrity girlfriends came out in full force Monday afternoon for a great cause.

Baby2Baby — an organization founded by Kelly Sawyer and Norah Weinstein that provides low-income children with necessities like diapers and clothing — held a holiday party (presented by Tiny Prints) for a group of students at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The 30 children were joined by Witherspoon, who hosted the bash, and longtime celebrity Baby2Baby supporters Selma Blair, Jaime King and Jessica Capshaw. (Tiny Prints is currently offering an exclusive Baby2Baby Collection including holiday cards, birthday invites and birth announcements. A portion of every birth announcement purchased will go to support the organization).

“Baby2Baby always has a holiday vibe, even when it’s not the holidays,” Blair told PEOPLE at the event. “There is never a time where the kids aren’t happy when they’re here for any Baby2Baby event.”

For King, the thought of children not having basic necessities makes her emotional. “As a mother, it completely changed my life when you realize the possibility of what would it be like if you didn’t have a diaper for your child, what would it be like if you didn’t have a crib, if you didn’t have a toothbrush,” she told PEOPLE. “It makes me want to cry. It gets me really emotional, and that’s what a lot of these kids are dealing with.”

Capshaw told PEOPLE she was happy to be there to support Baby2Baby and realizes the holidays can be more stressful than cheerful for some families.

“People who are struggling to make normal ends meet, like diapers, at a time where it’s all about gifts, it’s all about giving, it’s all about receiving … it’s all about all the stuff that we love but is very sort of material,” she reflected. “So the idea that you could come together during the holidays and give people an experience and give them things that they might not normally have was really, really clear and a brilliant idea.”

In addition to a day of fun activities, each child received his or her own personalized bag filled not only with toys but with some of the necessities they will need for the winter months like “warm pajamas, a coat, clothes, underwear, socks and shoes,” Sawyer explained.

The children delighted in opening their gifts and Witherspoon excitedly watched them tear the wrapping paper off their presents while Blair even got on the floor to help.