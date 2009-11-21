Recession Chic! Stars' Best Bargains of '09

Halle Berry, Lauren Conrad, Beyoncé and more show off their bargain-hunting skills in these affordable fashions – all under $100!
By Andrea Desimone Updated January 20, 2022 02:35 PM

HALLE BERRY

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

$70 JEANS
Forget the designer denim! Berry perfects casual cool in a pair of $70 Gap jeans at a party for the label.

LAUREN CONRAD

Credit: Demis Maryannakis/Splash News Online

$54 PRINTED TOP
She already ditched her high-end line to design budget-friendly fashions for Kohl's, and Conrad kept the style savings going in a $54 Urban Outfitters printed top while promoting her novel, L.A. Candy.

KIM KARDASHIAN

Credit: MOE/Fame Pictures

$30 DRESS
Talk about a high-low mix! The reality star took her $30 HampM dress and $13 Forever 21 necklace from cheap and chic to runway-ready with an Alexander Wang tuxedo jacket, Fendi platform sandals and Dita shades.

BEYONCé

Credit: KCSPresse/Splash News Online

$75 GLADIATOR SANDALS
She may be shopping in the high-fashion capital of the world – Paris! –, but the singer skipped the designer footwear for a pair of $75 exotic gladiator sandals from Aldo to balance her fresh-off-the-runway look – including a Helmut Lang T-shirt.

HEIDI KLUM

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

$88 BANDAGE SKIRT
What maternity clothes? While pregnant with her fourth child, daughter Lou Sulola Samuel, Klum proudly showed off her bump in an $88 belly-hugging Pleasure Doing Business bandage skirt .

DEMI MOORE

Credit: Fame Pictures

$98 BLAZER
The boyfriend blazer was a fall must-have, and this style icon found the best fit in a $98 navy one from Gap. Now that's smart shopping!

BLAKE LIVELY

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

$40 JEANS
Proving great denim doesn't need to break the bank, the Gossip Girl starlet showed off her long and lean legs in a $40 pair of American Eagle jeans.

SIENNA MILLER

Credit: Ramey

$8 TANK TOP
Miller made street style look easy by dressing up her $8 Susie Rose tank – from Walmart! – with a frilly skirt from her own Twenty8Twelve by S. Miller line.

NATALIE PORTMAN

Credit: iPhoto

$90 PUMPS
Movie premieres may bring out the most luxe designer items, but Natalie Portman went for $90 patent peep-toes from Aldo to pair with her fuchsia Lanvin frock at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Love and Other Impossible Pursuits.

MANDY MOORE

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

$98 LEATHER JACKET
This star knows a deal when she sees it! Moore gets major fashion points with this $98 tough leather jacket from Express, which she proudly showed off at an event for the clothing company.

KATE BOSWORTH

Credit: National Photo Group

$70 SKIRT
From her Louis Vuitton scarf to her Mulberry booties, she's decked in designer duds – but Bosworth's $70 Matthew Williamson for HampM skirt took center stage as she makes her way through Heathrow airport.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON

Credit: Fame Pictures

$70 PENCIL SKIRT
Mango's sexy ad campaign model showed off the label's chic and affordable fashion in a satin-belted $70 pencil skirt and $100 criss-cross sandals at an event for the brand.

FERGIE

Credit: TS/Splash News Online

$88 DRESS
Even stars love designers' budget-friendly collaborations! Fergie modeled an $88 zip-front, khaki dress from Vena Cava's Gap collection while making her way through LAX.

DIANE KRUGER

Credit: Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

$58 PRINT DRESS
The former supermodel is known for her haute couture red-carpet frocks, but Kruger managed to look every bit the style star in a $58 floral print dress from Urban Outfitters – accessorized with a Chanel purse, of course.

PARIS HILTON

Credit: GSI

$84 DRESS
Keeping her accessories luxe – check out those YSL caged booties and Fiona Paxton statement necklace! – the heiress cut an enviable figure in an $84 Crash and Burn dress.

JESSICA SZOHR

Credit: Johns PkI/Splash News Online

$59 SCARF
Showing off the perks of the job, the Gossip Girl star rocked a $70 Anna Sui for Target dress – the line was inspired by the hit show! – topped with a $59 scarf from costar Hilary Duff's Femme for DKNY Jeans collection.

By Andrea Desimone