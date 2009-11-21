Recession Chic! Stars' Best Bargains of '09
HALLE BERRY
$70 JEANS
Forget the designer denim! Berry perfects casual cool in a pair of $70 Gap jeans at a party for the label.
LAUREN CONRAD
$54 PRINTED TOP
She already ditched her high-end line to design budget-friendly fashions for Kohl's, and Conrad kept the style savings going in a $54 Urban Outfitters printed top while promoting her novel, L.A. Candy.
KIM KARDASHIAN
$30 DRESS
Talk about a high-low mix! The reality star took her $30 HampM dress and $13 Forever 21 necklace from cheap and chic to runway-ready with an Alexander Wang tuxedo jacket, Fendi platform sandals and Dita shades.
BEYONCé
$75 GLADIATOR SANDALS
She may be shopping in the high-fashion capital of the world – Paris! –, but the singer skipped the designer footwear for a pair of $75 exotic gladiator sandals from Aldo to balance her fresh-off-the-runway look – including a Helmut Lang T-shirt.
HEIDI KLUM
$88 BANDAGE SKIRT
What maternity clothes? While pregnant with her fourth child, daughter Lou Sulola Samuel, Klum proudly showed off her bump in an $88 belly-hugging Pleasure Doing Business bandage skirt .
DEMI MOORE
$98 BLAZER
The boyfriend blazer was a fall must-have, and this style icon found the best fit in a $98 navy one from Gap. Now that's smart shopping!
BLAKE LIVELY
$40 JEANS
Proving great denim doesn't need to break the bank, the Gossip Girl starlet showed off her long and lean legs in a $40 pair of American Eagle jeans.
SIENNA MILLER
$8 TANK TOP
Miller made street style look easy by dressing up her $8 Susie Rose tank – from Walmart! – with a frilly skirt from her own Twenty8Twelve by S. Miller line.
NATALIE PORTMAN
$90 PUMPS
Movie premieres may bring out the most luxe designer items, but Natalie Portman went for $90 patent peep-toes from Aldo to pair with her fuchsia Lanvin frock at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Love and Other Impossible Pursuits.
MANDY MOORE
$98 LEATHER JACKET
This star knows a deal when she sees it! Moore gets major fashion points with this $98 tough leather jacket from Express, which she proudly showed off at an event for the clothing company.
KATE BOSWORTH
$70 SKIRT
From her Louis Vuitton scarf to her Mulberry booties, she's decked in designer duds – but Bosworth's $70 Matthew Williamson for HampM skirt took center stage as she makes her way through Heathrow airport.
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
$70 PENCIL SKIRT
Mango's sexy ad campaign model showed off the label's chic and affordable fashion in a satin-belted $70 pencil skirt and $100 criss-cross sandals at an event for the brand.
FERGIE
$88 DRESS
Even stars love designers' budget-friendly collaborations! Fergie modeled an $88 zip-front, khaki dress from Vena Cava's Gap collection while making her way through LAX.
DIANE KRUGER
$58 PRINT DRESS
The former supermodel is known for her haute couture red-carpet frocks, but Kruger managed to look every bit the style star in a $58 floral print dress from Urban Outfitters – accessorized with a Chanel purse, of course.
PARIS HILTON
$84 DRESS
Keeping her accessories luxe – check out those YSL caged booties and Fiona Paxton statement necklace! – the heiress cut an enviable figure in an $84 Crash and Burn dress.
JESSICA SZOHR
$59 SCARF
Showing off the perks of the job, the Gossip Girl star rocked a $70 Anna Sui for Target dress – the line was inspired by the hit show! – topped with a $59 scarf from costar Hilary Duff's Femme for DKNY Jeans collection.