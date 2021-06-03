Rebel Wilson Made This $395 Swimsuit Sell Out, but We Found Similar Styles for Less
If you were on social media over Memorial Day weekend, you've likely seen Rebel Wilson's now-viral swimsuit photo on Instagram. In the candid snap, the actress poses beachside wearing a trendy sunhat and Givenchy slides, but her $395 one-piece by Lisa Marie Fernandez steals the show. Fans loved the sleek zip-up swimsuit so much, they made it sell out in almost every size. Thankfully, Amazon is full of similar styles, and prices start at just $23 for one that looks almost exactly like the original.
Other lookalikes include the Yateen Rash Guard Zip Front One-Piece Swimsuit, which puts a new spin on Wilson's version with white trim and sheer mesh sleeves. Many of the rash guard-style suits even have UV protection thanks to tightly-woven fabric that effectively blocks out light.
Below, we've rounded up Amazon's six best dupes for Wilson's viral swimsuit. They've earned hundreds of five-star reviews, and each one costs less than $35.
Shop Rebel Wilson-Inspired Swimsuits on Amazon
- Annlaite UV Protection One-Piece Swimsuit in Black, $22.99–$23.99
- Yateen Rash Guard Zip Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.99
- Baleaf Rash Guard Long Sleeve Swimsuit in Black, $30.99
- American Trends Long Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit in Pure Black, $26.99
- LafyKoly One-Piece Rash Guard Swimsuit in Short Sleeve Black, $29.99
- Cocoleggings Floral Print Zip Rash Guard Swimsuit in Black, $24.99
If you prefer swimwear with more coverage, check out Baleaf's Rash Guard Long Sleeve Swimsuit, which is nearly identical to Wilson's save for its wrist-length sleeves. Meanwhile, this suit from American Trends has a similar design with the addition of quick-drying fabric.
Those looking for a pop of print or color will find their perfect match in the LafyKoly One-Piece Rash Guard Swimsuit, which has flattering floral and striped accents, and the Cocoleggings Floral Print Zip Rash Guard Swimsuit, a $25 style reviewers can't get enough of. "Quality is great," one person wrote. "[It] fits and looks just like my other suit that costs $150. I was surprised!"
Keep scrolling to shop each of the Wilson-inspired swimsuits. Whether you plan to spend the summer enjoying water sports or lounging in the shade, there's a style for just about everyone. To secure complimentary shipping on your favorite, sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.
Buy It! Annlaite UV Protection One-Piece Swimsuit in Black, $22.99–$23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Yateen Rash Guard Zip Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Baleaf Rash Guard Long Sleeve Swimsuit in Black, $30.99; amazon.com
Buy It! American Trends Long Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit in Pure Black, $26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! LafyKoly One-Piece Rash Guard Swimsuit in Short Sleeve Black, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cocoleggings Floral Print Zip Rash Guard Swimsuit in Black, $24.99; amazon.com
- This ‘Soft and Flattering’ Workout Shirt Is 64% Off on Amazon — but Not for Much Longer
- Rebel Wilson Made This $395 Swimsuit Sell Out, but We Found Similar Styles for Less
- This Popular Vacuum Brand Launched Its Most Powerful Cordless Model Yet — and Only PEOPLE Readers Can Save $75
- Pet Parents Are Raving About Amazon’s Top-Selling Dog Stairs That Are ‘Good for Arthritic Pets’