Rebel Wilson Made This $395 Swimsuit Sell Out, but We Found Similar Styles for Less

If you were on social media over Memorial Day weekend, you've likely seen Rebel Wilson's now-viral swimsuit photo on Instagram. In the candid snap, the actress poses beachside wearing a trendy sunhat and Givenchy slides, but her $395 one-piece by Lisa Marie Fernandez steals the show. Fans loved the sleek zip-up swimsuit so much, they made it sell out in almost every size. Thankfully, Amazon is full of similar styles, and prices start at just $23 for one that looks almost exactly like the original.