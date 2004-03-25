Real-Life Madam Slams Jamie-Lynn Movie

Former “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss says actress Jamie-Lynn DiScala is “prettier than I am” — but that’s about the only nice thing she has to say about the USA Network TV movie, “Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss,” starring the “Sopranos” actress.

“I don’t know who it’s supposed to be about, but it’s not about me,” Fleiss told MSNBC after reading the script for the film, which airs Monday. “Everything was inaccurate. They’re just using my name for a movie.”

Although Fleiss says she doesn’t watch television, she admits she was familiar with DiScala, whom she says was poorly cast. The ex-madam is reportedly happier with a feature-film version of her story, which is set to star Nicole Kidman.

Meanwhile, DiScala recently told PEOPLE.com that she grew to respect Fleiss, in a way. “I had a lot of preconceived notions about her before my research,” the 23-year-old actress admitted. “She chose a line of work that I don’t necessarily think is right, but she was smart, she was savvy, she was loyal — still, to this day, she has remained quiet about who her clients were.”