George and Amal Share a Sweet Smooch, Plus More Real-Life Kisses That Look More Like Movie Kisses

You know, in case you needed proof that love really does exist

Grace Gavilanes
June 08, 2018 11:51 AM
<p>While attending the actor&#8217;s&nbsp;AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute special, the international human rights lawyer <a href="https://people.com/movies/george-amal-clooney-afi-life-achievement-award/">couldn&#8217;t help but plant a smooch</a> on her husband&#8217;s lips.</p>
GEORGE & AMAL CLOONEY

While attending the actor’s AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute special, the international human rights lawyer couldn’t help but plant a smooch on her husband’s lips.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>It&#8217;s all about multi-tasking! The couple, who just welcomed their second child, sneak in a quick smooch before jumping back into their N.Y.C. photoshoot.</p>
CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND

It’s all about multi-tasking! The couple, who just welcomed their second child, sneak in a quick smooch before jumping back into their N.Y.C. photoshoot.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen spotted taking part in a photo shoot in NYC. The adorable couple could also be seen sharing some very loving kisses. Pictured: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Ref: SPL898757 011214 Picture by: Tom Meinelt / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
<p><a href="https://people.com/music/sam-smith-kisses-boyfriend-brandon-flynn-nyc/">Packing on PDA</a>&nbsp;is a much better alternative to &#8220;mindlessly looking at your phone&#8221; during dog walking adventures.</p>
SAM SMITH & BRANDON FLYNN

Packing on PDA is a much better alternative to “mindlessly looking at your phone” during dog walking adventures.

MMV/BACKGRID
<p>Because we&#8217;ve never seen a more adorable airport greeting.</p>
COURTENEY COX & JOHNNY MCDAID

Because we’ve never seen a more adorable airport greeting.

BACKGRID
<p>They&#8217;re knee-deep in the honeymoon phase, and we&#8217;re all for it.</p>
SARAH HYLAND & WELLS ADAMS

They’re knee-deep in the honeymoon phase, and we’re all for it.

Rachel Murray/Getty
<p>Alves should be required to teach a course on the proper way to kiss your S.O. based on that hair grab alone.</p>
CAMILA ALVES & MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

Alves should be required to teach a course on the proper way to kiss your S.O. based on that hair grab alone.

Christopher Polk/Getty
<p>James and Inez&#8217;s parents ignore the rainy weather, opting for a too-cute embrace and kiss to brighten up their day.</p>
RYAN REYNOLDS & BLAKE LIVELY

James and Inez’s parents ignore the rainy weather, opting for a too-cute embrace and kiss to brighten up their day.

KCS/Splash News
<p>Patrick <a href="https://people.com/sports/danica-patrick-aaron-rodgers-kiss-daytona-500/">gets a good luck kiss </a>from her new boyfriend ahead of her final Daytona 500 race. All together now: <em>Aww!</em></p>
DANICA PATRICK & AARON RODGERS

Patrick gets a good luck kiss from her new boyfriend ahead of her final Daytona 500 race. All together now: Aww!

Reinhold Matay/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Star tip: Kiss like no one&#8217;s watching, &aacute; la the Beckhams.</p>
VICTORIA & DAVID BECKHAM

Star tip: Kiss like no one’s watching, á la the Beckhams.

Dave Hogan/Getty
<p>Not only did the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl in 2017, but the team&#8217;s quarterback also got to celebrate with a kiss from his supermodel-wife.</p>
GISELE BÜNDCHEN & TOM BRADY

Not only did the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl in 2017, but the team’s quarterback also got to celebrate with a kiss from his supermodel-wife.

Bob Levey/Getty Images
<p>Will we ever stop being obsessed with the longterm celeb couple? Definitely not, and this pic is proof of that.</p>
JADA PINKETT & WILL SMITH

Will we ever stop being obsessed with the longterm celeb couple? Definitely not, and this pic is proof of that.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
<p>Sabara comes out to lovingly support Trainor at the season finale viewing party of <em>The Four: Battle for Stardom</em>.</p>
MEGHAN TRAINOR & DARYL SABARA

Sabara comes out to lovingly support Trainor at the season finale viewing party of The Four: Battle for Stardom.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
