George and Amal Share a Sweet Smooch, Plus More Real-Life Kisses That Look More Like Movie Kisses

While attending the actor’s AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute special, the international human rights lawyer couldn’t help but plant a smooch on her husband’s lips.

Advertisement

2 of 12 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen spotted taking part in a photo shoot in NYC. The adorable couple could also be seen sharing some very loving kisses. Pictured: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Ref: SPL898757 011214 Picture by: Tom Meinelt / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com