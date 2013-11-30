Readers Found James Franco and Seth Rogen's 'Bound 2' Parody Funniest This Week

They also expressed sadness for Malin Akerman, who’s divorcing her husband.

Check out the five stories that got the strongest reactions from PEOPLE readers this week.

Talk about everlasting romance! Readers were smitten with the love story of John and Ann Betar, who eloped in 1932 and just celebrated their 81st wedding anniversary.

Following two separate plane crashes and the loss of five immediate family members, Austin Hatch wowed readers with his decision to accept an athletic scholarship at the University of Michigan and get back into basketball.

Readers were justifiably upset upon learning that the ex-lead singer of British rock band Lostprophets pled guilty to a series of sexual offenses, including trying to rape a baby.

Sympathy is what readers expressed for Malin Akerman, whose marriage to Roberto Zincone has crumbled. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple, who wed in 2007, are getting divorced – and the news comes just months after they welcomed their first child, son Sebastian.

Readers couldn’t help but chuckle after watching Franco and Rogen’s spot-on parody of “Bound 2,” the music video that put West and a topless Kardashian’s love on display for the world to see. Staying true to its original format, in “Bound 3 (Vague)” Franco and Rogen even share some lip-lock action to imitate the engaged duo.