U.S. rap musician DMX, who was hauled off a concert stage and locked up in a Trinidad jail over the weekend for using obscene language, apologized to a court Monday and was fined $24. DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, told a Port of Spain magistrate he was unaware of the laws of Trinidad and Tobago. Using obscene language in public is a crime in this southern Caribbean nation of 1.3 million people.