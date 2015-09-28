Rande Gerber Dishes About George Clooney Marrying Amal: 'It Wasn't Timing, It Was Meeting the Right Person'

Rande Gerber says there’s no bond quite like that of his 20-year friendship with the George Clooney.

From launching a business to building neighboring houses and even ending up in bed with the other’s wife (okay, not like that), these two really have done it all together.

And it only makes sense that the pair – who own tequila Casamigos, together along with friend Mike Meldman – met during a night out drinking at a New York City bar owned by Gerber.

“We had a couple of drinks,” Gerber, 53, told The Times. “We started hanging out. We just enjoyed each other’s company.”

Fast-forward a couple years and the friends are trying to convince Gerber’s wife, supermodel Cindy Crawford, to let them build a house together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Naturally, Crawford put her foot down and said that while she loved Clooney, perhaps separate houses might work better.

They ended up settling on building adjacent homes. “We have breakfast at my house, lunch as his, dinner at ours,” explained Gerber. “We’re like one big family.”

George Clooney and Randy Gerber PVS/GC Images

So how did Gerber feel when Amal Alamuddin came along and turned his bachelor best friend into a married man?

He was all for it, he said, calling the human rights lawyer “a great addition to the family.”

“He’s always been happy,” he said. “I think [Amal] was the right woman for him. It wasn’t timing, it was meeting the right person.”

And Amal really does seem like the perfect addition to the group. Even their wedding proved to be yet another adventure when all of their wedding guests found themselves in the pool at the end of the night – still in their wedding attire!

From left: Rande Gerber, Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Mario Testino and Cindy Crawford Dave Benett/Getty

After Crawford and Gerber went to their room to change, they were shocked to find the other wedding guests had simply decided to skip that step. “We go down and we have swimsuits on [and] everyone is in the pool in their gowns and tuxedos, and they’re like ‘You guys put swimsuits on?’ and we’re like ‘You guys didn’t?,'” she recalled while chatting with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM.

It seems that while the two might have cooled on their partying ways over the years, they still have plenty of stories to laugh at in the meantime – like the time Clooney, 54, accidentally found himself in bed with Crawford.

After a night out drinking, Crawford noticed that Gerber hadn’t come to bed, and when she wandered downstairs she found a man fast asleep in the guest room, lying face down, fully clothed.

Only after she got into the bed and started rubbing his back and telling him to get undressed and go back to bed did the man roll over and turn out to be Clooney! Of course, no one was actually upset and the three friends couldn’t help but laugh about the mishap the next morning.

“That’s the tequila commercial: drink Casamigos and wake up next to Cindy Crawford,” laughed Clooney the next day.

“No,” protested Crawford. “It’s drink Casamigos and wake up with George Clooney.”