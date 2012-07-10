Rachel Zoe and Baby Skyler's Mini Dance Party
Plus: More star sightings!
Rachel Zoe’s son Skyler was quite the attention-grabber when the pair popped into Sofia Bananabeat Boutique at the Malibu Country Mart.
While the celebrity stylist was impressed with a vintage Givenchy gold coin choker necklace that she purchased, her little one was busy making an impression of his own.
“A Sofia beach ball was brought out for Skyler and everyone was clapping and moving with him while he was running around dancing and kicking the ball,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE of the tot, who was grooving to the sounds of Talking Heads and Duran Duran. “Rachel commented on how great the music was.”
Adds the source, “The mood was extremely happy and fun. Rachel was incredibly nice and down to earth.”
– Jennifer Garcia