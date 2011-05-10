Rachel McAdams: True Love Is a 'Hard Thing to Find'

It’s hard to imagine Rachel McAdams has ever worried about falling in love. But the actress – currently dating actor Michael Sheen – admits it isn’t easy to come by.

“You have those days when you wonder if you’re going to find it for yourself,” she says in the June issue of Elle. “It’s such a hard thing to find.”

McAdams, 32, who was formerly in a long-term relationship with Ryan Gosling, hopes to end up with a fairy-tale romance like her parents.

“[They are] still together and still in love,” she says. “I’m very blessed that way. I had a great example of love in front of me, and that’s probably what makes me such a romantic, because I’ve seen it firsthand.”

Although McAdams hopes to wed someday, it isn’t happening right away. Although she recently sported a ring on her wedding finger, a rep for Sheen, 42, says the pair aren’t engaged.