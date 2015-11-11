Who Said It: Justin Bieber or a One Direction Member?

Whether you’re a die-hard Belieber or fancy yourself a Directioner, one thing is for sure: Nov. 13 is probably, most likely, definitely starred in your iCal as the best day ever a.k.a. when both sets of performers release their highly anticipated albums.

In honor of Bieber’s Purpose and One Direction’s Made in The A.M. (the band’s final album before their hiatus), we rounded up a collection of their most memorable quotes through the years. But can you guess who said what? Consider this just one of the many ways to prove your true fandom – and to finally find out which singer(s) you have the most in common with.

On Being Unapologetic

Who said it? “I’m not going to say I’m sorry for the things that I’ve done because I think that it allows me to tell a story.”

Answer: Justin Bieber

On Knowing His Priorities

Who said it? “Eating toast in the shower is the ultimate multitask.”

Answer: Harry Styles

On The Most Important Thing in Life

Who said it? “I’d rather go to sleep than find a girl.”

Answer: Niall Horan

On Being in Love

Who said it? “Love is a choice. Love is not a feeling. People have made it seem in movies that it’s this fairytale.”

Answer: Justin Bieber

On How He Cheers Himself Up

Who said it? “Whenever I’m sad I just imagine babies with mustaches.”

Answer: Liam Payne

On Appreciating the Little Things

Who said it? “I’m just lucky that my last name isn’t balls.”

Answer: Harry Styles

On Being True to Yourself

Who said it? “No matter how talented you are not everyone is going to like you, but that’s life. Stay strong.”

Answer: Justin Bieber

On His Life Motto

Who said it? “You gotta live hardcore to be hardcore.”

Answer: Liam Payne

On the True Love of His Life

Who said it? “If it were legal, I’d marry food.”

Answer: Niall Horan

On Religion (and Tacos)

Who said it? “Like I said, you don’t need to go to church to be a Christian. If you go to Taco Bell, that doesn’t make you a taco.”

Answer: Justin Bieber

On What He Does for Fun

Who said it? “When I’m home alone, I run up the stairs naked. It’s quite funny.”

Answer: Louis Tomlinson

