8 Hot Guys Here to Remind You They're More Than Just Hot Guys

“Around the time of rom-com What If coming out, a lot of people were saying, ‘You’re really an unconventional romantic lead.’ And so eventually I got bored of hearing that and kind of picked someone up on it. So I was like ‘What about me is unconventional, exactly? Like, tell me.’ And she said, ‘Well, I think it’s probably the fact that you know, we associated you with playing Harry, the young boy wizard,'” recalled Radcliffe. “My immediate response to that was, ‘Well, the male population had no problem sexualizing Emma Watson immediately.'”