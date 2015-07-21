Project WomanKIND Highlights the Importance of Body Acceptance Through an Inspiring Web Series

It’s time to be kinder to your body.

That’s the goal behind Project WomanKIND, a new web series backed by five Aussie models who have struggled with body image over the years.

Featured model Jessica Vander Leahy launched the campaign to encourage body-positive conversation, particularly among women, and recruited fellow curvy industry veterans Olivia Langdon, Sophie Sheppard, Stefania Ferrario and Margaret Macpherson to join the movement.

In intimate interviews, the women open up about their personal journey toward self and body acceptance, which they admit can be a challenge, especially in the fashion industry.

“I spent so much time in my teenage years focusing on what I didn’t like about myself and focusing on how I could improve myself to be like somebody else,” Langdon confesses in the campaign’s teaser video.

And that’s the whole point of the movement, which aims to start an open conversation, not only related to body image but also inner acceptance.

“My bigger goal,” Leahy recently told Buzzfeed Life, “is to wrap women up in the comfort of knowing that everyone is on the same journey of trying to figure life – and themselves – out.”