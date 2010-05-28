Privileged's Joanna Garcia and Yankee Nick Swisher Are Engaged

The New York Yankees just got an extra dose of Hollywood.

Privileged and Reba star Joanna Garcia is engaged to outfielder Nick Swisher, her rep tells PEOPLE.

Swisher, 29, told Sports Illustrated in September that he was dating the actress, 30, calling her “my lady.”

“[Joanna is] amazing,” Swisher also said about his squeeze on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon back in September.

Garcia, who stars in the new ABC comedy Better Together this fall, was previously engaged to Justin Timberlake‘s business partner Trace Ayala.

Having Hollywood glamour associated with the Yankees is nothing new: Two of Swisher’s teammates also have high-profile relationships. Derek Jeter, who previously dated Jessica Biel, is now seeing Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly. Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez (last linked with Kate Hudson) has been seen cozying up to Cameron Diaz.

• Reporting by ELIZABETH LEONARD and BLAINE ZUCKERMAN