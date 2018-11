Queer Eye‘s Tan France and the rest of the Fab Five made the rounds during the 2018 Emmy Awards, scoring selfies with major celebs and even prompting Mandy Moore to exclaim, “I’ve already won! I can go home now!” after she grabbed a picture with them — which pretty much sums up how we’d feel about life in general if we managed to sneak into a selfie with any of the Fab Five members or their celeb fan club.

France echoed Moore’s excitment in the caption of his selfie with Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph: “And then I died. Happy.”