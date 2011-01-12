Will and Kate Tea Towels Are A Go!

Let there be tea towels!

After a series of reports about whether these traditional royal wedding souvenirs would be sold at palace gift shops, the Royal Collection has announced that, yes, they will produce the keepsake cloths to be sold in time for the springtime wedding.

Like the official commemorative china, the towels will not bear an image of Prince William and Kate Middleton, but will instead feature their entwined initials, a spokeswoman confirms for PEOPLE.

And if they’re half as well-received as the popular china, the tea towels could mean big business. The commemorative china range, which became available shortly before Christmas, is selling 30 times better than expected – with 90 percent of the sales online and 60 percent of total sales from overseas, the spokeswoman adds. While not revealing exact figures, she says that sales are in the tens of thousands of units.

Nuala McGourty, head of the Royal Collection’s retail division, told the London Evening Standard that the wedding “certainly has captured the imagination of the country. The spirit of the occasion is very hard to anticipate but how everybody is feeling about this is very positive. We are getting such positive feedback on the phone from customers and people coming in to our shops.”

McGourty adds, “We anticipate this demand is going to continue now right through to the summer.”

