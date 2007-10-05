Prince William, Kate Middleton Hit the Town in London

Dining and clubbing, the two are seen together publicly for the first time in months

Prince William and girlfriend Kate Middleton were photographed together for the first time since their split in the spring.

On Thursday night the two, both 25, went to London’s Brinkley’s restaurant before making their way to Boujis nightclub. The pair was later seen smiling and jumping into a waiting Range Rover before heading home after a late night.

Despite calling it quits in April, William and Kate were back together in only a matter of weeks. Yet they tried to keep a low profile, meeting up for secret dates including a party at army officer William’s barracks.

In August, they vacationed in the Seychelles, in the Indian Ocean, making it official they were together again. There, having arrived on separate planes, they went diving and read books by the pool.

The couple – who have dated on and off for about five years – were also spotted at Locanda Ottomezzo, an Italian eatery, in London’s Kensington the last week in September. A source at the restaurant told PEOPLE that the couple came in and requested a “table for two.”

William and Kate reportedly sat side-by-side at a candle-lit table, holding hands.