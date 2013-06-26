Prince Jackson Testifies in Negligence Case Against AEG

Prince Jackson arrived at a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to testify in a case filed over his superstar father’s death four years ago.

The eldest son of Michael Jackson wore a dark suit and black tie as he walked into the courtroom where a judge is hearing the negligence case against AEG Live LLC.

The 16-year-old is the first member of his family to testify in the case, which is now in its ninth week.

His testimony painted Jackson as a loving, caring father, and home video was played, including one clip, filmed during Christmas, in which Jackson held the video camera and playfully interviewed his kids, asking questions such as, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

Prince Jackson also testified about how he learned of his father’s death from June 2009, a subject he’s not spoken publicly about before. His father’s doctor summoned him to the bedroom. His father was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The teen and his siblings are listed as plaintiffs in the case against AEG, which denies all wrongdoing.

