Plus: Who's looking sexy on the set of her new music video?

It was an egg-cellent weekend in Hollywood and beyond. (You see what we did there?)

While you were eating that chocolate bunny, here’s what you missed: 5. Miley Cyrus Makes the Ultimate Duck Face at the Hospital

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cyrus announced plans to postpone the remainder of her U.S. Bangerz tour – but she’s still ruffling feathers. After being hospitalized for a severe allergic reaction to antibiotics, she showed off her duck-face oxygen mask. “This hospitals full of a bunch of QUACKS (get it??? Quacks),” she wrote on Instagram. See her selfie. 4. Your Easter Dose of Inspiration

It was a happy holiday, indeed, for nearly 100 blind and visually impaired children, who got to experience an Easter egg hunt of their very own last weekend thanks to the efforts of the Dallas Junior Chamber of Commerce. In the long-running Beeping Easter Egg Hunt, held in Dallas, the children used their sense of hearing to seek out special noise-making Easter eggs specially constructed for the occasion. All the photos from the Easter egg hunt! 3. A Reminder to Hit the Gym from Lea Michele

Michele had plenty to smile about (and show off!) as she shot a music video in Palmdale, Calif., on Saturday with her enviable bod on display. We can’t wait to see the finished product – but we’ll be at spin class in the meantime. Check out her super sexy ensemble. 2. Ashton & Mila’s Weekend Was Kind of Like Yours