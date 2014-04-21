The Royals Go Wild, Miley Cyrus Channels a Duck & More Weekend News
5. Miley Cyrus Makes the Ultimate Duck Face at the Hospital
Cyrus announced plans to postpone the remainder of her U.S. Bangerz tour – but she’s still ruffling feathers. After being hospitalized for a severe allergic reaction to antibiotics, she showed off her duck-face oxygen mask. “This hospitals full of a bunch of QUACKS (get it??? Quacks),” she wrote on Instagram. See her selfie.
4. Your Easter Dose of Inspiration
It was a happy holiday, indeed, for nearly 100 blind and visually impaired children, who got to experience an Easter egg hunt of their very own last weekend thanks to the efforts of the Dallas Junior Chamber of Commerce. In the long-running Beeping Easter Egg Hunt, held in Dallas, the children used their sense of hearing to seek out special noise-making Easter eggs specially constructed for the occasion. All the photos from the Easter egg hunt!
3. A Reminder to Hit the Gym from Lea Michele
Michele had plenty to smile about (and show off!) as she shot a music video in Palmdale, Calif., on Saturday with her enviable bod on display. We can’t wait to see the finished product – but we’ll be at spin class in the meantime. Check out her super sexy ensemble.
2. Ashton & Mila’s Weekend Was Kind of Like Yours
Further proof we want to hang out with Kutcher and mom-to-be Kunis: The couple clocked in some casual quality time touring New Orleans, where they hit a local brewery and a Slidell Waffle House. Guess what they ordered at the breakfast joint!
1. The Royals Go Wild!
Prince William and Kate’s tour of New Zealand and Australia just got a whole lot cuter – and furrier! With Prince George in tow, the family visited Sydney’s Taronga Zoo on Easter Sunday to meet some very special royal watchers. PHOTOS: The royals take over the zoo!