Prince George Turns 5! Everything We Know About the Future King's Personality

We know he loves knee socks and hand-me-downs, but over the past year, Prince George has proven that he’s got a knack for fashion at all hours of the day … even at bedtime. When meeting President Obama and the first lady at home at Kensington Palace, George wore a matching pajama and robe set, plus velvet slippers. Oh, and his robe had his name on it. If that’s not style, what is?