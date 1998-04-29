Priestly at the Mike

What Dennis Miller is to ABC’s “Monday Night Football,” Jason Priestley, 31, may become to the same network’s seven Indy Racing League events, reports Variety. The former Brandon Walsh on “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1990-98) has signed on to provide color to the sporting programs, beginning with a March 18 race, the Pennzoil Copper World Indy 200 live from Phoenix Intl. Raceway. He will reportedly be teamed with anchor Bob Jenkins, analyst Larry Rice, and pit reporters Jack Arute and Vince Welch. Priestley will also be on hand for the most important of the seven races, May 27th’s Indianapolis 500. The actor is no stranger to fast cars. In 1999, he crashed his Porsche in a drunken driving accident and was sentenced to serve five days in a work-release jail program. He is also an active professional race-car driver, having competed in dozens of speed events over the past few years.