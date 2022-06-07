Pride

Pride Month 2022: How the Stars Are Celebrating!

Celebrities are representing the rainbow all month long: see photos from Pride celebrations from coast-to-coast

By Kate Hogan June 07, 2022 04:36 PM

1 of 12

Cardi B

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Whipshots

with Whipshots at at WeHo Pride 2022 on June 5 in West Hollywood, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew

Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty

in the West Hollywood Pride Parade on June 5 in West Hollywood, California. 

3 of 12

Janelle Monáe

Credit: TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID

in the West Hollywood Pride Parade on June 5 in West Hollywood, California. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Hayley Kiyoko

Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty for Pride in London

at Proud & Loud at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 4. 

Advertisement

5 of 12

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Pair of Thieves

at Pair of Thieves and Rocco's WeHo "RISE WITH PRIDE" event at Rocco's in West Hollywood, California, on June 4. 

6 of 12

The Cast of Love, Victor

Credit: Presley Ann Slack/Outfest/Shutterstock

at Outfest's 2nd annual The OutFronts at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Demi Lovato

Credit: Jerritt Clark/GC Images

at the 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Night on June 3 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

at the 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Night on June 3 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement

9 of 12

The Cast of Queer As Folk

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Outfest/Shutterstock

at Outfest's 2nd annual The OutFronts with Peacock at The Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA in Los Angeles on June 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Trixie Mattel & Lisa Vanderpump

Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty

at the premiere event for Trixie Mattel's New Discovery+ series, Trixie Motel, at Micky's Weho in West Hollywood, California, on June 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Jessica Alba & Carlos Eric Lopez

Credit: Lexus Gallegos

kicking off Pride with the limited-edition Baileys Colada at a private event at The Plaza Nightclub in Los Angeles on June 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

Raven-Symoné

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Invisible Narratives c/o Pride Eve

at Pride Eve: Countdown To Pride at Poppy in L.A. on May 31. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

    Pride
    View All