Pride Month 2022: How the Stars Are Celebrating!
Celebrities are representing the rainbow all month long: see photos from Pride celebrations from coast-to-coast
Cardi B
with Whipshots at at WeHo Pride 2022 on June 5 in West Hollywood, California.
JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew
in the West Hollywood Pride Parade on June 5 in West Hollywood, California.
Janelle Monáe
in the West Hollywood Pride Parade on June 5 in West Hollywood, California.
Hayley Kiyoko
at Proud & Loud at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 4.
Jessica Alba & Cash Warren
at Pair of Thieves and Rocco's WeHo "RISE WITH PRIDE" event at Rocco's in West Hollywood, California, on June 4.
The Cast of Love, Victor
at Outfest's 2nd annual The OutFronts at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 4.
Demi Lovato
at the 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Night on June 3 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew
at the 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Night on June 3 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Cast of Queer As Folk
at Outfest's 2nd annual The OutFronts with Peacock at The Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA in Los Angeles on June 3.
Trixie Mattel & Lisa Vanderpump
at the premiere event for Trixie Mattel's New Discovery+ series, Trixie Motel, at Micky's Weho in West Hollywood, California, on June 2.
Jessica Alba & Carlos Eric Lopez
kicking off Pride with the limited-edition Baileys Colada at a private event at The Plaza Nightclub in Los Angeles on June 2.
Raven-Symoné
at Pride Eve: Countdown To Pride at Poppy in L.A. on May 31.
