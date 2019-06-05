Pride Month 2019: See How the Stars are Celebrating

The royal couple is shining a light on Pride Month by sharing their favorite LGBTQ support groups on Instagram.

“This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future,” the new parents captioned a photo collage of images from the accounts they are following, and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez. A few of the LGBTQ groups they’ve chosen to highlight include the Human Rights Campaign, PFLAG, Trevor Project and It Gets Better.

Meghan and Harry concluded their post by saying, “We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love.”