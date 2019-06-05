Pride Month 2019: See How the Stars are Celebrating

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
The royal couple is shining a light on Pride Month by sharing their favorite LGBTQ support groups on Instagram.
“This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future,” the new parents captioned a photo collage of images from the accounts they are following, and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez. A few of the LGBTQ groups they’ve chosen to highlight include the Human Rights Campaign, PFLAG, Trevor Project and It Gets Better.
Meghan and Harry concluded their post by saying, “We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love.”
Katy Perry
To salute the pride-filled month of June, the queen of pop sent a colorful kickoff message to her 82 million Instagram followers.
“💜💙💚💛❤️ Happy Pride Month, my angels!” Perry captioned a still from her new “Never Really Over” music video.
“Let us never stop lifting each other up. I see you, and I love you ❤️💛💚💙💜,” she concluded.
Jonathan Bennett
The actor, best known for his role as Mean Girls‘ Aaron Samuels, shared a cute couple photo of himself and boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan wearing custom “Gay for Aaron Samuels” and “Kiss Me Bro” tanks.
“🌈Happy Pride🌈 Proud to be me. Proud to be with him. Proud of these genius tank tops I created,” Bennett wrote. He also plugged a link to where fans can buy his Pride apparel in his bio. (You can shop it here.)
Taylor Swift
In honor of Pride Month, the singer wrote a letter to Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee urging him to support the Equality Act, a bill that prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity in areas including schools, work environments, housing and the jury system. Swift posted her letter on Instagram and explained why, in a lengthy caption, she chose to make her plea public.
“While there’s no information yet as to when the Equality Act will go before the Senate for a vote, we do know this: Politicians need votes to stay in office. Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change. That’s why I’ve created a petition at change.org to urge the Senate to support the Equality Act.”
Swift concluded her note by saying, “The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable. Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈”
Ben Platt
The actor had pride way before he hit fame, and he proved it by tweeting this adorable throwback photo of himself wearing a Snow White costume as a little boy, along with the caption, “happy pride month.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer
New York’s own Sen. Schumer marched in the 27th Queens Pride Parade and Festival, which was held on June 2 in Jackson Heights, New York.
Marlon Wayans
The actor and comedian made a special shoutout to his daughter Amai Zackary on Instagram to show his love and support.
“Happy pride 🌈 to my pride and joy,” he wrote. “I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again.”
Hillary Clinton
The former U.S. Secretary of State used her platform on Twitter to send a direct message to her followers about where she stands on LGBTQ issues.
“Happy Pride Month!” she began her tweet.
“Gay rights are human rights, now and forever. This administration’s attacks on the LGBTQ+ community can never change that, and I’m proud to stand and fight with you to make sure those rights are recognized as they should be,” she concluded.
Ellen Page
“HAPPY PRIDE!!! Sending love ❤️🌈,” the actress captioned an intimate photo of herself and wife Emma Portner.
Kamala Harris
“#PrideMonth is a time to proudly celebrate who you are,” the Democratic presidential candidate tweeted on the first day of June.
“As we recognize the rich history and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community, let’s renew our commitment to dignity, acceptance, and equal rights for everyone,” she added.
Lilly Singh
“Happy Pride Month from my family to you,” the YouTube star and soon-to-be late-night host tweeted with a photo of her dog wearing a rainbow costume.
Mariah Carey
The Grammy winner also used Twitter to send her love (and promote her pride merch).
“Happy Pride Month!!!! Love always to all my friends in the LGBTQ+ community!” she tweeted. “Get my festive shirt and more pride merch @ mariahpride.com,” she added before tacking on the hashtags: #HappyPride, #Pride2019 and #LoveIsLove.