President Obama to Cut His Scheduled Trip to Spain Short to Visit Dallas

President Obama will continue with his upcoming scheduled trip to Spain, but will cut his foreign travels short and head to Dallas in the wake of Thursday’s sniper shooting that killed five officers.

According to a statement from the White House, obtained by PEOPLE, the president – currently at a NATO summit in Poland – will go to Madrid to meet with Spain’s leader and other government officials on Sunday. Following those meetings, he will head to Rota, where he’s been scheduled to speak with military personnel serving in the region.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Although Obama was supposed to continue on to Seville, he will no longer visit the city, as he’ll instead return to the states, where he’ll visit Dallas.

“The President has accepted an invitation from Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings to travel to Dallas early next week,” the statement reads. “Later in the week, at the White House, the President will continue the work to bring people together to support our police officers and communities, and find common ground by discussing policy ideas for addressing the persistent racial disparities in our criminal justice system.”

RELATED VIDEO: America Pays Tribute to the Dallas Victims

On Friday the President Obama issued a statement from Poland, condemning the attack and saying that he’s praying for the recovery of the six officers who were injured.