Who Made the Cut on President Obama's Summer Spotify Playlist? His Selections May Surprise You

President Barack Obama has always been relatively open about his music choices, and he offered more transparency than ever on Friday by posting two summer playlists on Spotify through the White House’s brand new account.

Obama’s playlists come in two flavors, night and day.

[spotify id="spotify%253Auser%253Athewhitehouse%253Aplaylist%253A4RGLH5YuS6ldp7aCKaTWas" /]

“Day” contains such perennial Obama favorites as Bob Dylan (Obama cited “Maggie’s Farm” as another favorite while on the campaign trail) and Stevie Wonder (The president once told Rolling Stone, “If I had one musical hero, it would have to be Stevie Wonder.”) but also stars some more modern artists like Justin Timberlake and Coldplay.

[spotify id="spotify%253Auser%253Athewhitehouse%253Aplaylist%253A3fAriv8eMWELCwbWrhMKy2" /]

“Night,” on the other hand, gets a little moodier, opening with John Coltrane’s famous interpretation of “My Favorite Things,” before moving on to Van Morrison, Al Green (and we all know Obama loves Al Green) and Ray Charles. Our favorite out-of-left-field pick? “Suzanne” by awesomely downer Canadian crooner Leonard Cohen.

Obama, if you’re interested in some deeper cuts, get at us. There’s some sorely under-appreciated mid-period Tom Waits we think you’d be into.