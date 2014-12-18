Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The president also reveals to PEOPLE what he thinks of that "astonishing" Vine of the first lady and a turnip

President Obama: Boyhood Was 'My Favorite Movie' of the Year

President Obama gave PEOPLE his own “Best of 2014” list, and the groundbreaking 12-year saga Boyhood tops the presidential picks.

“Boyhood was a great movie. That, I think, was my favorite movie this year,” he told PEOPLE in a joint interview with First Lady Michelle Obama for this week’s issue.

On the presidential nightstand right now? “I’m in the middle of a wonderful book that was recently released called Redeployment, by Phil Klay,” Obama said. “He’s an Iraq War veteran who’s written a series of short stories. Really good. Really powerful.”

As for viral videos, don’t be fooled that the leader of the free world has better things to do than yuk it up on YouTube.

Obama says his daughters, Malia, 16, and Sasha, 13, show him online videos. “My favorite of all time, I think, was BatDad,” the president said, laughing. “Whoever BatDad is out there, man, I was into your thing.”

But, ever the domestic diplomat, Obama noted that his wife’s own viral Vine video homage to healthy eating was a hit with him, too.

“Clearly, the most astonishing Vine this year was Michelle and the turnip,” Obama said. “I mean, let’s face it – who else can make a turnip into a star but Michelle Obama?”