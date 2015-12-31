Obama goes behind the wheel for the first time in eight years.

President Obama Makes His Childhood Dream Come True with Jerry Seinfeld on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Jerry Seinfeld shared a cup of Joe with the one and only President Obama , and there was no talk of politics!

The Seinfeld star kicked off season 7 of his hit web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Wednesday. And although the Commander in Chief isn’t a professional comedian, he proved he’s got a great sense of humor.

Seinfeld, 61, picked up his “are-you-kidding-me-super-special-guest” at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in a classic 1963 Corvette Stingray Split Window Coupe, even going through the bushes to knock on Obama’s Oval Office window. From Crackle: Just Tell Him You re the President

While the host is used to visiting beloved diners and coffee shops with his guests, he was unable to pull some strings with POTUS. The pair tried not once, but twice to leave the White House premises, only to get denied by Secret Service agents each time. Seinfeld settled for second best: Obama’s custom-built Cadillac.

While chatting in his bullet-proof car, the president revealed the one thing he wishes he could do. “I would love to just be taking a walk and then I run into you. You’re sitting on a bench. And suddenly I say, ‘Hey Jerry, how ya doin?,'” Obama admitted adding, “That moment when you lost your anonymity. And anonymity is not something you think about as being valuable.”

On to the chit chat over hot cups of coffee. Obama revealed the scariest part of living at the White House, even agreeing with Seinfeld that it was a bit like Night at the Museum. “So you’re looking around and thinking, what the hell is this?” the president confessed.

The duo talked about some of the craziest politicians the Leader of the Free World has met during his tenure, Larry David‘s sunscreen obsession, and the president’s love for nachos. Obama also compares politics to the sport of football before promoting Obamacare.

At the end of it all, the president was able to make his childhood dream come true. Obama got in the driver’s seat to take the Stingray around for a spin in the driveway of the White House. And may we say POTUS is one cool driver.