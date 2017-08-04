President Obama rarely relaxes – even on his birthday. For his 54th, he met with United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in the Oval Office (ahead of his address to the U.N. General Assembly the next month). It wasn't all business, however: He's gotten a round of birthday greetings, from both a talking teddy bear at a White House technology demonstration, and on Twitter, too. The most notable included one from the First Lady ("Happy birthday to a loving husband, wonderful father and my favorite dance partner. 54 looks good on you, @POTUS!") and another from former President Bill Clinton ("Happy birthday, @POTUS! Hopefully when @FLOTUS isn't looking you can have some cake.") Obama's big day even got his own hashtag: #44turns54.