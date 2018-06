“And Sandy Bullock looks up and goes, ‘You look good mama.’ And then Cate Blanchett’s like, ‘Nice jeans, Hathaway.’ And then Rihanna looks up and goes, ‘Damn girl, you got an ass.'”

— Anne Hathaway, on how her Ocean’s 8 co-stars made her feel more confident about her weight during filming,on the Ellen DeGeneres Show