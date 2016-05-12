Pregnant Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Arrive in Miami Ahead of Her Birthday Club Appearance

Happy Birthday, Blac Chyna!

The pregnant model and her fiancé Rob Kardashian were spotted arriving at Miami International Airport on Wednesday, hours before her scheduled club appearance at G5ive nightclub.

Chyna, 28, and Kardashian, 29, wore matching all-black outfits as the mother-to-be concealed her baby bump with a zip-up jacket.

Wednesday’s birthday celebration comes days after the engaged couple canceled two previous appearances in Hollywood and Atlantic City over the weekend following their baby announcement.

“Sorry LA & Atlantic City I really wasn’t feeling well LAST night which fell over to this MORNING causing us to miss our flight,” Chyna wrote in the caption of a now-deleted Instagram. “Rob and I want to apologize for missing these events for we were looking forward to them as well but new dates are coming soon!”

Meanwhile, the mother of one kicked off her birthday in the most romantic way thanks to Kardashian. Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian‘s brother surprised his beloved with 28 bouquets of flowers and a card for each one after attending her Los Angeles ChyMoji launch party on Tuesday evening.

Since taking their romance public less than 12 weeks ago, the E! reality star has not only gifted Chyna tons of flowers, but also a purple Lamborghini, glamorous painting and a stunning 7-carat engagement ring.