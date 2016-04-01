WATCH: A Couple Pulls Off an Epic Prank on an MLB Star

The couple behind the successful YouTube channel PrankvsPrank have released an epic prank just in time for April Fool’s Day.

Before filming the prank on March 24, Jesse Wellens and his girlfriend Jeana spoke with PEOPLE about teaming up with Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim outfielder Mike Trout to prank his teammate Garrett Richards.

“I’m super nervous,” Jeana, who goes only by her first name for privacy reasons, said in the moments leading up to her central role in the prank.

In the prank video – which is in honor of their new YoutTube Red series Prank Academy – Jeana poses as a woman preparing to break up with her boyfriend. She tells Trout, Richards and a few of their teammates of her plan before she is joined by an actor playing her boyfriend, who proceeds to propose to Jeana.

“Our goal is to make him have a Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm moment where he ruins the wedding proposal,” Wellens said of the planned outcome. “He’s going to feel pretty bad about it.”

The MLB stars are just some of the first of many high-profile figures that will be featured on PrankvsPrank and Prank Academy, which launched Wednesday.

“It’s amazing that all of this started from one little video,” says Wellens.

And that’s no April Fool’s joke.