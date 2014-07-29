'Weedings' Are the Latest Wedding Trend

The latest wedding trend can only take place (legally) in two states – Colorado and Washington, where the recreational use of marijuana is allowed.

Brides and grooms are starting to incorporate cannabis into a variety of wedding details, from leaves and buds in the bouquet and boutonnieres, to pot brownies as a part of the wedding fare, The New York Times reports.

Weed weddings, or “weedings,” as Allison P. Davis of New York Magazine calls them, can incorporate marijuana into the aesthetic details (a mini pot plant as a table setting or favor) and the menu (edibles or infused drinks).

Some brides even offer their guests pre-rolled joints – their point of view is that cannabis is not that different from or may be less toxic than alcohol, The Times reports.

Something to consider about the trend before trying? How Grandma and Uncle Earl are going to feel with everyone around them blazing up – they may not quite be accustomed to the legalization trend just yet.

