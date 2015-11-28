In Historic First Trip to Africa, Pope Francis Aims to Promote Reconciliation and Peace

In his first-ever trip to Africa, Pope Francis is doing what he does best: taking aim at injustice, remembering those who sacrificed their lives for their faith and promoting unity.

On Saturday on the outskirts of Uganda’s capital city of Kampala, Francis honored the 45 Ugandan Christians (23 Anglican and 22 Catholic) who were burned alive for their faith more than a hundred years ago, the Associated Press reports. The pontiff prayed at shrines dedicated to the dead before celebrating Mass along with some 300,000 attendants – far fewer than the two million estimated to attend.

He urged the people to use the martyrs’ example of faith to help others.

“This legacy is not served by an occasional remembrance or by being enshrined in a museum as a precious jewel,” he said. “Rather we honor them and all the saints when we carry on their witness to Christ, in our homes and neighborhoods, in our workplaces and civil society, whether we never leave our homes or we go to the farthest corner of the world.”

Pope Francis (right) at shrine for Anglican martyrs Andrew Medichini/AP

One day earlier, the pontiff took to a Kenyan slum, condemning the country’s elite for neglecting the poor and taking aim at land grabs – an injustice that many have pointed to as the source of the country’s conflict and ethnic tension, CNN reports.

“Our world has a grave social debt toward the poor who lack access to drinking water because they are denied a life consistent with their inalienable dignity,” Francis said to a crowd of Kangemi residents.

He also addressed corruption, which has made headlines in Kenya recently, saying, “corruption is something that eats you inside like sugar.”

“It’s not just in politics. It is in all institutions, including in the Vatican there are cases of corruption,” he continued.

Pope Francis (left) in Uganda Stefano Rellandini/AP

He also met with Kenyan youth at a sports center in Nairobi during his last day in the country.

The Pope will end his trip with a visit to the Central African Republic on Sunday – a country embroiled in conflict by warring Christians and Muslims.

Notably, the pontiff is expected to stop at a mosque in the country, a move some are calling a “unifying gesture.”

Bill O'Keefe, a vice president at Catholic Relief Services, – a faith-based U.S. humanitarian group that does work in Africa – told CNN that the stop sends a strong message.

“The holy father is intentionally reaching across religious lines that have been used by elites and factions in the Central African Republic to try to divide the population,” O’Keefe said.

Francis will meet with leaders from different religions throughout his visit, sending a message of peace and reconciliation.

“[The Pope] is putting his stamp of support for the work of Catholic, Islamic and Protestant leaders in the Central African Republic, who have courageously worked together to dampen down interfaith tensions,” O’Keefe told CNN.