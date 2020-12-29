25 Pop Culture Moments That Made Us Smile in 2020

Okay so his season doesn't technically start until Jan. 4, 2021, but the 2020 announcement of Matt James as the first-ever Black Bachelor made both fans and critics of the historically white franchise rejoice. And James himself is thrilled to get started.

"It's been nice, cause, to be honest with you, I've heard from a lot of my Black friends that aren't Bachelor Nation faithful, that are excited about me and are honored I'm in the position I'm in and have this opportunity to just represent what it's going to look like to have diverse relationships and tell those love stories," he told host Chris Harrison. "I couldn't be more excited about that."