POLL: Will Elin Stand by Tiger Woods on Friday?

When Kobe Bryant offered a teary-eyed apology for his adultery in 2003, he was accompanied by wife Vanessa, who held his hand and flashed an 8-carat, $4 million, purple diamond on hers.

Seven years later, another high-profile athlete, Tiger Woods, is set to deliver another public apology for infidelity. As Friday morning draws closer, when the embattled golfer will speak to a select audience in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., the big question remains: Will wife Elin be at her husband’s side?

Woods, who has not been spotted since news of his multiple mistresses broke in late November, was photographed jogging near his home this week in Orlando, Fla. In contrast, Elin has been seen in public several times and, according to some reports, she visited her husband while he was allegedly in sex rehab in Mississippi, but whether she ll show up to support him on Friday is unclear.

Unlike Kobe Bryant’s case, other high-profile sports sex scandals have ended with wives who have been quick to split. Plagued by rumors of infidelity in 2008, Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez was soon hit with divorce papers from wife Cynthia. And following ESPN sportscaster Steve Phillips’s admitted affair with a female staffer, his wife, Marni Phillips, left him. Phillips also was fired.



