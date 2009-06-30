POLL: Which Summer Shoot Has You Swooning?

Talk about a scene-stealer!

After taking up temporary residence in the Big Apple to shoot his latest romantic-drama, Remember Me,, Robert Pattinson has been making his way around town, dealing with countless crowds simply trying to get a glimpse of the Twilight hunk at work.

But now, school is back in session. The cast of Gossip Girl is shooting around the city – and hitting their favorite upscale hotspots – for the third season of the CW’s guiltiest pleasure. A colorful Leighton Meester was recently spotted getting chummy with bad boy Ed Westwick, while Chace Crawford strutted the streets solo.

With a wealth of hotties hovering around the city, tell us:

Which N.Y.C. set would you rather be on?