POLL: What Do You Think of Tiger Woods Now?
The devastating accusations just keep coming – but is the sports superstar getting a fair shake?
Advertisement
Credit: Nick Wass/AP
It seems like another alleged mistress comes out of the woodwork every day: there are now claims that Tiger Woods, 33, had affairs with as many as a dozen different women, with the latest rumors involving a Florida bar waitress, according to the New York Post.
It’s enough to sour public opinion of the once-admired golfer, and even some of his loyal corporate sponsors are beginning to flee. But is the damage permanent – or can Tiger rebound?
Following