POLL: Are You on Team Kim or Team Kendra?

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Albert Michael/startraks
People Staff
February 03, 2010 02:30 PM

Sunday isn’t just a showdown between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts. It also pits their two biggest fans, Kim Kardashian and Kendra Wilkinson, against each another.

Kim just arrived in Miami on Tuesday and will be cheering on her boyfriend, Saints star Reggie Bush. Kendra, meanwhile, will be pulling for husband Hank Bassett and his Colts. (Kendra recently Tweeted: “family will be watching the baby that night lol.”)

So, PEOPLE has to ask:

