Watch John Boehner and Members of Congress Read Mean Tweets About Themselves (VIDEO)

It’s hard to remember sometimes, but politicians are people too. And all those mean things you’re saying on Twitter hurt, even though the members of Congress in this video seem to have a pretty good sense of humor about it.

As part of the 2015 Radio & Television Correspondents’ Association, NBC News put together the above video, in which Speaker of the House John Boehner, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Kevin McCarthy all take turns reading the unkind things people have Tweeted at or about them.

Most seem to have a pretty good sense of humor about things. Senator Bernie Sanders, for instance, responds to a Tweet comparing him to Back to the Future‘s Doc Brown by further mussing up his hair, while Pelosi asks if a Twitter user thought she looked orange because she was standing next to Boehner.

