Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing Because Worker Was Trapped in Cargo Hold

Alaska Airlines Flight 448 took off for Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, but had to return to Seattle because an airport worker was trapped in the plane’s cargo hold.

Passengers and crew began hearing banging from within the plane immediately after takeoff, USA Today reports. Within 14 minutes of leaving the runway, the flight returned, whereupon the trapped man explained to authorities that he was a ramp worker who had fallen asleep while inside the plane.

Speaking to Seattle’s KING News, passenger Jesse Sycuro said the flight crew quickly attended to the matter.

“The passengers in first class heard banging from underneath us and a person yelling for help,” he said. “Two air marshals that were on board quickly jumped up and conferred with a flight attendant. That message was relayed up to the pilots. And shortly after that, we heard the announcement that the plane was going to be turned around.”

Alaska Air told KING that it was investigating the incident, and that the worker, who appeared uninjured (the cargo hold was pressurized and temperature-controlled), was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The man told authorities that he had fallen asleep in the hold, CNN reports. He passed a drug test and was later discharged from the hospital, Alaska Airlines said.

