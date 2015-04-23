Plane Makes Emergency Landing After 3 Passengers Lose Consciousness

Three people aboard a SkyWest Airlines flight lost consciousness on Wednesday, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.

The 75-passenger flight, which was flying from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, made a steep descent and landed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport around 11:40 a.m., according to ABC News.

SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow originally announced in a statement that only one flyer on board Flight 5622 went unconscious and that the pilots started the descent as a precaution, Fox News reported.

But Snow later said in a statement that medical personnel confirmed a total of three passengers lost consciousness while on the flight and received medical attention upon landing.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport spokesman C. Douglas Hartmayer also told the Chicago Tribune that an additional 15 adults and two children were evaluated after landing, but did not require medical treatment.

FlightAware flight tracking service revealed that the plane descended at a very steep angle for eight minutes. The aircraft dropped as quickly as 7,000 feet per minute, according to Fox News.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) first reported that a pressurization problem might have occurred, along with a possible issue with the aircraft door, according to CNN. But the FAA issued a follow-up statement, in which no pressurization issue was cited.

The airline also announced Wednesday afternoon on Twitter that there was no door malfunction.

SkyWest Flight 5622 landed safely in Buffalo, NY after a passenger lost consciousness, no problem w door. Other 75 pax being accommodated. — SkyWest Airlines (@SkyWestAirlines) April 22, 2015

The investigation is still ongoing.

