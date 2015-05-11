Watch the New Music Video for Ester Dean's 'Crazy Youngsters' Featuring the Pitch Perfect 2 Cast

It’s not a cappella, but it’s still aca-awesome!

Ester Dean released a music video on Sunday for her song “Crazy Youngsters,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Pitch Perfect 2.

The video for the high-energy pop song features several members of the Pitch Perfect 2 cast, including Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and Flula, who will be playing the leader of a German a cappella group in the film.

Not only did Dean, 29, who stars as Cynthia-Rose Adams in both Pitch Perfect movies, write “Crazy Youngsters,” but she has also written or co-written many other hit songs for artists such as Britney Spears, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Katy Perry. After co-writing Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Bass,” Dean opened for Minaj on the first European leg of The Pinkprint Tour.

Pitch Perfect 2 hits theaters Friday.