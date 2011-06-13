Pippa Middleton and Boyfriend Split: Reports

Pippa is single!

That’s the news out of England, where Duchess Catherine‘s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, is said to have broken up with boyfriend Alex Loudon, who accompanied her to the Royal Wedding in April.

“It is common knowledge in their close circle of friends that Pippa and Alex have recently split up,” a friend is quoted as telling the Times of London.

Middleton’s newfound celebrity put a strain on the relationship, though the pair will “stay good friends,” the Sun reports.

Loudon, 30, is a former professional cricket player turned broker.

Lately, Middleton, 27, has been spending quite a bit of time with George Percy, an old roommate from her college days.

She and Percy, the son of the Duke of Northumberland, recently partied in Spain together and also watched some tennis together at the Queens Club.

