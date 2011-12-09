10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Shrek and Fiona are married, you know?"
– Angelina Jolie, on why her kids have started asking why she and partner Brad Pitt haven't tied the knot, on Nightline
"Bill helped pick 'em out. I'm like, 'Bill, that big? Really?'"
– Breast cancer fighter Giuliana Rancic, laughing about implants for her reconstructive surgery, to Wendy Williams
"Even though it might not seem like a big deal because I'm a pop singer or whatever, it still hurts to write a check."
– Lady Gaga, who can't bring herself to buy a home, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"The lesson I've learned is to keep my phone off when the 1950s gym teacher is on duty."
– Alec Baldwin, referring to the flight attendant who kicked him off a plane for refusing to stop playing Words with Friends, on the Huffington Post
"I've never met a single woman who has ever walked away from a one-night stand and been like, 'That was awesome! Oh, my god! Best ever!'"
– The happily married Katherine Heigl, advising ladies to skip the quick flings, to Cosmopolitan U.K.
"I was on a plane and the flight attendant … was like, 'I have your hot sauce and pickles and bananas.' And I'm like, 'That is absolutely disgusting. What are you doing?' He's like, 'I read it on the Internet.'"
– The expectant Beyoncé, on crazy – and false! – rumors of her pregnancy cravings, on 20/20
"I went and saw The Book of Mormon on Broadway and was so offended I peed my pants twice. Maybe three times. I lost count, I was so offended!"
– Sandra Bullock, on the hit musical comedy from South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, to EW
"I can't say a word. We're having a boy! Sh–, I did it."
– Dad-to-be Robert Downey Jr., who's in big trouble with his pregnant wife Susan, on The Tonight Show
"He's still saying that's his real hair, but I don't think it is."
– Barbara Walters, outing one of her 10 Most Fascinating People of 2011, Donald Trump – and his famous comb-over – to PEOPLE
"Christmas Tree up. 1st batch of cookies baked and eaten. Menorah out. It's the Holidays b*tches."
– Pink, Tweeting her excitement for the most wonderful time of the year