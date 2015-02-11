Pink Gets Naked for New PETA Ad

The singer posed nude for the animal rights organization's "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur" campaign

Pink is stripping down for the sake of the animals.

The Grammy-winning singer posed naked in a new PETA advertisement, which will be unveiled in New York City’s Times Square on Wednesday night.

The 90-foot billboard is part of the animal rights organization’s “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign, which over the years has featured numerous stars, including Olivia Munn and Eva Mendes.

“I would like to say I’ve always been fur-free,” Pink, 35, said in a PETA press release. “Unfortunately, I went through a selfish phase and wore fur on a couple of occasions. But I wised up and now boycott fur completely.”

The singer looks happy and confident in the photo, which was originally shot for PEOPLE’s 2014 Most Beautiful issue. And the mom has said that she is passing that confidence on to her 3½-year-old daughter Willow.

“She said to me the other day, ‘Mama, on Tuesday I think we should get naked and have a naked booby butt dance party.’ I was like, ‘I’m in,’ ” Pink told PEOPLE at the time.

The unveiling of the ad is timed to the Thursday start of New York Fashion Week.