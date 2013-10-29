The singer's 2-year-old went for a motorbike ride with dad Carey Hart

Pink Fights Back After Fans React to Willow, 2, on Motorbike with Carey Hart

Pink is fighting mad.

The singer took to Twitter on Monday, defending her parenting skills after fans criticized her for allowing her 2-year-old daughter, Willow, to go on a motorbike ride with her dad, Carey Hart.

The motocross champ posted pics on Instagram on Saturday of Willow’s big adventure.

“Been waiting for this day for a very long time,” he wrote. “Willz went for her 1st ride on my motorcycle around the pits today. She was pumped the whole time. When we stopped, she gave me a big hug and said it was fun, thank you Papa. That s my girl.”

When some fans expressed concern that taking the toddler (who wasn’t wearing a helmet) out like that was dangerous, Pink, 34, exploded.

“If any of u have more experience on a bike than my husband, then I will listen to your opinions on how he should take my daughter for a ride,” she Tweeted.

She then added, “I can’t promise I will care, but I will listen none the less.”

The singer retweeted some of the critical messages, along with her own responses.

“Wait until she’s 16 and let her decide for herself,” wrote @AshleyESweeney. “Bikes are no joke!” To which Pink replied, “Yeah ok. I’ve never met you but that’s great.”

“Honestly… I wouldn’t like the idea of a child so young being on a bike,” @MFemur Tweeted. Pink replied, “Then I don’t recommend it for your child.”